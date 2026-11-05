In Singapore, a 64-year-old man suspected of drug-related offences bit an officer of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on the thigh during his arrest and spat at two other officers. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Arrest near Marsiling Road

According to the CNB, the operation was conducted on the morning of November 3 after information was received. The man was arrested at a residential premises near Marsiling Road. During the arrest, he actively resisted and bit one of the officers on the thigh through his jeans.

The detainee also spat at two other officers. All three received medical assistance, including examinations for possible infectious diseases.

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Seized drugs and investigation

During the operation, law enforcement officers seized drugs with a total value of more than S$55,000, or about US$43,100. The seized items included more than 1.5 kg of cannabis, 166 g of a substance known as Ice, and 25 g of ecstasy tablets. In addition, S$356 in cash and drug-related paraphernalia were seized.

The CNB said that investigations into the man's activities are ongoing. He was also handed over to the police for further investigation into possible intentional causing of harm and the use of force to obstruct public servants in the performance of their duties.

The CNB recalled that trafficking in controlled drugs is illegal in Singapore. According to CNA, those convicted of trafficking more than 500 g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

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