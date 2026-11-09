In Krakow, Poland, 24-year-old Michał O., whom police consider to be connected to Saturday's shooting on the city's Main Square, died in hospital. The Lesser Poland Voivodeship Police reported the man's death on Monday morning, Interia writes.

Shooting on Main Square

According to the outlet, the shooting occurred on Saturday at around 15:00. The man drove a car onto Krakow's Main Square and began shooting at people who were there.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Six people were killed in the attack, while another 16, including police officers who intervened in the situation, were injured. Law enforcement officers wounded the shooter, after which he was taken to hospital.

Bodies in the family home

On Saturday evening, police discovered the bodies of three people with gunshot wounds in the family home of the 24-year-old man in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. The victims were a 53-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman. According to the services, all three were Michał O.'s closest family members.

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