At the Wyndham Magistrates’ Court in Australia, 51-year-old Craig Langford was denied release on bail. He is suspected of stalking former jockey Michelle Payne and sending her death threats.

Threats on Instagram

As ABC News reports, Langford allegedly sent Payne abusive messages on Instagram over three days. The court heard that the man, who was already on bail in another case at the time, threatened to kill Payne and also used sexualized insults against her.

Prosecutors expressed serious concern about Payne’s physical safety and mental state. According to them, the threats, which also concerned her family, shocked the athlete. Investigators have not established a motive for the messages; the court was told that Langford did not know Payne personally.

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The parties’ positions in court

After his arrest, Langford denied sending the messages and told police that he does not use Instagram. At the same time, he told investigators that he knew who Payne was and did not like her, but refused to explain this in more detail.

Police searched the house in Werribee where Langford lived and seized his mobile phone for data extraction and analysis. The defence argued that if released on bail, the man would have almost no access to a computer or smartphone, and that his stepfather would notify police of any possible breaches of the conditions. However, the magistrate found Langford to be an unacceptable risk to the community and remanded him in custody.

Michelle Payne became the first woman to win the Melbourne Cup: in 2015, she won riding Prince of Penzance. The next hearing in Langford’s case is scheduled for next month.

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