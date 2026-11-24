Volkswagen’s energy unit, Elli, is preparing to launch the bidirectional BiDi Charger for private customers in Germany. It allows compatible electric vehicles not only to charge but also to feed electricity back into the grid. The company is already testing the system in selected households, Motor1 reports.

How the charger will work

The Elli BiDi Charger is a compact direct-current device with an output of up to 11 kW that can be installed indoors or outdoors. It is compatible with electric vehicles based on 400- and 800-volt architectures and supports the ISO 15118-20 communication standard for bidirectional energy exchange between the vehicle and charging equipment.

The Elli app will automatically schedule the system’s operation. Existing smart-charging functions can shift vehicle charging to hours when solar electricity is cheap or abundant. The new system is also intended to help stabilize the power grid by feeding energy from the car battery into it.

Reward for connection

Under the terms of the offer, Elli will pay a bonus of €0.24 for every hour during which a compatible vehicle is connected to DC charging, regardless of whether an actual energy exchange takes place. To receive the payment, a single session must last at least three hours.

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For 250 hours of connection per month, the bonus will amount to approximately €60 monthly, or €720 for the first year of the contract. Later, customers are planned to be offered payment of €0.40 for every kilowatt-hour fed from the battery into the grid. At the same time, Elli does not guarantee a minimum amount of electricity that will be drawn during each connection.

A compatible smart meter will be required to participate. The offer will include two annual tariffs: V2G Flow for household electricity consumption and vehicle charging, as well as V2G Return for payment for electricity supplied from the battery to the grid.

A separate system for powering the home

Elli is also developing a separate Vehicle-to-Home solution that will make it possible to use energy from a car battery directly to power a home. Following a 12-month trial in 20 households in Germany, the company plans to bring this product to market in 2027. During the pilot project, the chargers operated online for about 85,000 hours and completed more than 6,500 bidirectional charging and discharging sessions.

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