Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli was the fastest in both Friday practice sessions ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail circuit. In the first session, the 20-year-old newly crowned Formula 1 world champion set a lap of 1 minute 23.217 seconds on medium tyres and was 0.507 seconds faster than his teammate George Russell. Russell used soft tyres. In the second practice, Antonelli improved to 1 minute 23.077 seconds, while Russell was 0.127 seconds behind him, The National reports.

Mercedes ahead of rivals

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished third and fourth in the second practice. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fifth, while his teammate Isack Hadjar was sixth. Ferrari representatives Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton recorded the seventh- and eighth-fastest times, while Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10.

The session ended under a virtual safety car after Hamilton stopped on track due to a loss of power. The second practice was interrupted twice by red flags and extended by 13 minutes. Leclerc spun and scattered debris on the track, while Pierre Gasly became stuck in the gravel. Earlier, Leclerc also missed 20 minutes of the session while Ferrari worked on the floor of his car.

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Red Bull penalty and tyre restrictions

Red Bull were fined €30,000, with €20,000 suspended, after releasing Hadjar from the pit lane while a mechanic was still working on the rear-left wheel. The team employee managed to jump away and was not injured, although the incident report noted contact with the wheel. Red Bull explained that a new team member had installed a cooling device for the left-rear brake, and the car began moving before it had been fully removed.

Pirelli limited the use of one set of tyres to 27 laps due to concerns over wear. The race is expected to require at least two pit stops. Norris said Mercedes were significantly faster than McLaren, while Verstappen complained that the balance of his car did not allow him to find the required pace.

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