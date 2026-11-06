Mercedes driver George Russell will receive a five-place grid penalty for the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil after fitting a new engine. As Sky Sports reports, the Briton will use a new internal combustion engine at the Interlagos circuit.

Previous penalty in Singapore

Russell had previously received a penalty for replacing his power unit at last month's Singapore Grand Prix. He then fitted his fifth engine of the season and other power-unit components, which sent him to the back of the grid.

The need for an additional penalty before the end of the season had been expected after a fault stopped Russell's car at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The new replacement at Interlagos entails a loss of only five places, so he will not be able to start higher than sixth in Sunday's race.

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Mercedes' decision

Mercedes confirmed that the replacement does not include an Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities component. The world championship leaders have not yet used the only upgrade of this type permitted during the season.

Russell said the team had understood from the outset that the penalty was inevitable and considered the São Paulo round an appropriate place to serve it. The Interlagos circuit is conducive to overtaking, and rain is also expected during the race weekend. After the Mexico Grand Prix, Russell is fourth in the overall standings with four races remaining in the season.

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