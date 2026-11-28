Mercedes driver George Russell took pole position in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail circuit. On Saturday, November 28, he beat his teammate Kimi Antonelli by 0.128 seconds. Channel NewsAsia reports on the session results.

Mercedes front row

Antonelli, whom the source calls the newly crowned Formula 1 champion, was fastest in each of the three practice sessions before qualifying. However, Russell was quicker in the decisive session.

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Russell and Antonelli finished first and second in qualifying, meaning Mercedes will start from the front row at the Lusail circuit.

McLaren positions

McLaren driver Lando Norris set the third-fastest time in qualifying, while his teammate Oscar Piastri was fourth. Thus, both McLaren drivers were placed behind the Mercedes representatives on the starting grid.

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