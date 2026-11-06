McLaren driver Lando Norris set the best time in the first practice session for the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. He was 0.082 seconds faster than new Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli, Sky Sports News reports.

McLaren upgrades

McLaren brought new front and rear wings, a beam wing and new floor elements to São Paulo. The team introduced these upgrades even though most rivals are already focusing on cars for the 2027 season.

McLaren had not been fighting for victories at the recent rounds, but Norris demonstrated the team’s pace in the first practice session. The top four included representatives of four different teams.

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First practice results

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished third, 0.236 seconds behind Norris. Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari was fourth, 0.324 seconds off the best time.

Mercedes driver George Russell ended the session fifth, ahead of Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar. Russell received a five-place grid penalty for changing his internal combustion engine, so he will start no higher than sixth in Sunday’s race at Interlagos.

Mercedes can win the Constructors’ Championship by the end of the weekend if it outscores Ferrari by at least three points. Antonelli, who secured the world championship title last week after reaching the podium in Mexico, is racing in São Paulo wearing a special helmet in honour of three-time Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna.

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