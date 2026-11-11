Stewards at the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil handed Mercedes driver and Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli a five-second penalty for an unsafe release from the pit lane. The penalty did not affect the driver's result: he remained fifth in the final classification of the race held on November 8 at the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo, The Rio Times reports.

Stewards' decision

The stewards found that Antonelli's No. 12 car was allowed to leave its pit box as Franco Colapinto in Alpine's No. 43 car was approaching along the fast lane of the pit lane. Mercedes acknowledged that the release could have been managed more safely. Five seconds were added to Antonelli's time after the finish.

After the sanction was applied, he finished approximately seven seconds behind his teammate George Russell, who took fourth place. At the same time, Antonelli's advantage over sixth-placed Oscar Piastri of McLaren was about 15.5 seconds, so the drivers' positions did not change.

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Race results and the next round

Lando Norris of McLaren won the rain-affected race, finishing 14.6 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Mercedes secured the Constructors' Championship title in São Paulo ahead of schedule. Antonelli took the lead after the start by overtaking Norris, but spun at the first corner around lap 20 and lost first place.

Antonelli secured the season championship ahead of schedule in Mexico City on November 1. The next Formula 1 round, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, will take place on November 21, followed by races in Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6.

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