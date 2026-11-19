Formula 1 drivers have backed the possible return of V8 engines in the 2030s ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. International Automobile Federation President Mohammed Ben Sulayem had previously hinted at such an option by publishing a video of a race car with the sound of an engine and a caption about the imminent return of V8s.

The federation also shared a graphic indicating an agreement in principle between the FIA, Formula 1 management and engine manufacturers on bringing back V8s from 2030, but the post was later deleted. As Sky Sports reports, the current power-unit regulations are designed to run until 2031, while the parameters of a potential new unit still need to be agreed.

Drivers' support

Mercedes driver George Russell said he would like to see V8s return, recalling the distinctive high-pitched sound of the old engines. At the same time, he believes Formula 1 needs a hybrid component: an internal combustion engine alone, he said, would not provide the necessary power. Russell suggested that combining a V8 with an electric component capable of adding 400–500 kilowatts could give the cars more than 1,000 horsepower.

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Kimi Antonelli also called the potential rule change exciting and noted that the cars could become about 70 kilograms lighter. He added that many people would welcome the return of V8s.

Verstappen's and Hamilton's reservations

Max Verstappen, who has criticised the current power units because of the significant share of battery power, called the possible return of V8s a move in the right direction. At the same time, he stressed that the decision has not yet been confirmed. The driver said that, if it were his choice, he would opt for a naturally aspirated engine, but acknowledged practical reasons for retaining the turbocharger.

Lewis Hamilton said everything would depend on the specific technical regulations and on whether it would be possible to bring back the sound that, in his view, has been lacking in the V6 era. The last Formula 1 season with V8 engines took place in 2013.

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