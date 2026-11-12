In Poland, the Civic Coalition (KO) leads in a poll conducted by IBRiS for the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, with support of 29%. The Law and Justice party (PiS) received 16.5% of the vote — the lowest PiS result in the history of polls commissioned by the publication, Polsat News reports.

Changes in party ratings

Compared with a similar survey in September, support for KO decreased by 1.9 percentage points, while support for PiS fell by 0.8 points. Third place is held by Confederation with 13.2%, which is 2.1 points less than in September.

Grzegorz Braun's Confederation of the Polish Crown has 10.5% support, gaining 0.5 points. The New Left retained its result of 7.6%. Mateusz Morawiecki's Development Plus received 6%, losing 0.4 points.

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KO's partners are below the electoral threshold: the Polish People's Party with 4.2%, Poland 2050 with 0.4%, and Razem with 4.1%. Support for Razem increased by one percentage point.

Turnout and seat estimate

Declared turnout changed little and stands at 59%. At the same time, the share of respondents who said they were firmly ready to take part in the election increased from 41% in September to 50%.

Professor Jarosław Flis of Jagiellonian University converted the poll results into parliamentary seats. Under the baseline scenario, KO could receive 188 seats, PiS — 96, Confederation — 72, Confederation of the Polish Crown — 53, the New Left — 31, and Development Plus — 20. The October 15 Coalition would have 219 seats, while 231 are required for a majority. The IBRiS survey was conducted on November 6–7 among 1,069 people.

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