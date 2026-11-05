An analysis of data from two clinical trials conducted in countries in the Americas and sub-Saharan Africa showed that, after infusions of the VRC01 antibody ended, some participants were diagnosed with HIV that was considered more resistant to this antibody. As News-Medical reports, after week 80 there were more such diagnoses than in the placebo group.

Data from two trials

Researchers led by Allan deCamp analyzed the results of the HVTN 704 and HPTN 085 trials. Participants received VRC01 infusions for 80 weeks, and the scientists separately studied the period from week 80 to week 104, when the infusions had already ended.

VRC01 belongs to broadly neutralizing antibodies, which are being considered as a potential means of preventing HIV infection. According to the analysis, the antibody initially provided preventive efficacy of 66.3% against HIV strains considered highly sensitive to VRC01.

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Significance for future research

After week 80, HIV that was considered more resistant to VRC01 was detected in some participants. The results point to the importance of combining several types of antibodies to more fully suppress the virus and prevent breakthrough infections in vulnerable people.

The authors also noted that future trials of broadly neutralizing antibodies against HIV-1 should provide for virus testing over a prolonged period after the infusions end.

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