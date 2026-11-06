In the human cerebral cortex, the proportion of neurons with large-scale genetic changes decreases sharply after birth. This conclusion was reached by the authors of a study published in the journal Nature: variations in the copy number of DNA segments were detected in approximately 26–33% of neurons in prenatal samples, while after birth this figure was about 6–7%.

As News-Medical reports, the results may indicate that the developing brain selectively eliminates cells with substantial genome disruptions. At the same time, the researchers did not directly establish the mechanism of such elimination.

Analysis of samples of different ages

Scientists analyzed postmortem brain tissue samples from 23 donors ranging in age from 14 weeks of intrauterine development to more than 90 years. They examined 2,357 neuronal nuclei using two single-cell whole-genome sequencing methods; 1,907 genomes passed stringent quality control.

Separately, the team studied chromatin accessibility and gene expression in 44,861 nuclei. Among infants, large DNA copy-number variations were found in approximately 7.1% of neurons, while among people older than 60, they were found in 4.8%. After combining their own data with six previous studies, the authors estimated that at birth such changes may be present in approximately one-third of neurons, with their prevalence subsequently declining by about 0.27 percentage points annually.

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Possible link to programmed cell death

Neurons with genetic changes detected in postnatal samples showed lower activity of gene networks associated with synaptic function. One subgroup of cells also had more pronounced molecular signs of apoptosis and autophagy, processes linked to cell death and cellular recycling.

The authors also identified micronuclei in fetal cortex tissue — small structures containing chromosomes or their fragments that are separated from the main nucleus. They were found next to approximately 6% of nuclei, and such structures became less common with age. The researchers suggest that neurons with changes affecting dosage-sensitive genes or synapse regulation may be eliminated more often during brain development.

The conclusions have limitations: the study included relatively few donors and did not contain samples from the third trimester of pregnancy. In addition, the scientists compared tissues from different people rather than observing the same neurons over time, so selective cell elimination is a conclusion based on age differences and molecular signs.

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