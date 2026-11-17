For several minutes on Tuesday morning, the homepage of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) website displayed a banner criticizing the exclusion of the Russian national team from the World Junior Championship in Canada. Meduza English reports, citing Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Banner on the homepage

The image showed Ilya Kovalchuk celebrating a goal in a match against Canada at the 2008 World Championship. The text on the banner claimed that the federation was allegedly afraid to play against Russia and had removed a team it could not defeat.

A few minutes after the banner appeared, the IIHF website stopped loading. It then displayed a message saying that technical maintenance was underway.

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Exclusion from the tournament

On November 15, the IIHF officially announced that Russia would not compete in the upcoming World Junior Championship in Canada. Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the Russian team should be allowed to participate in the tournament.

According to the source, the IIHF made the decision after Canadian authorities stated that they would not issue visas to Russian hockey players.

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