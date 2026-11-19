A study of more than 15,000 Antarctic ice cliffs found that even their rapid collapse does not necessarily lead to the continuous retreat of glaciers farther into the continent. A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution analyzed satellite observations from 2019 to 2023, ScienceDaily reports.

The results were published in the journal Science. Researchers found that the tallest ice cliffs can indeed collapse, while the glaciers behind them retreat faster than existing models predicted. At the same time, this retreat at the studied sites was short-lived: the glaciers later stabilized, and some advanced toward the ocean again.

Height is not the only factor

Previously, scientists assumed that an ice cliff higher than about 100 meters becomes unstable because of its own weight. Under the marine ice cliff instability theory, its collapse could expose an even taller ice wall farther inland on the glacier and cause the process to repeat.

NASA's ICESat-2 satellite made it possible to measure cliff heights at three-month intervals. The average height of the analyzed cliffs was about 30 meters, although some exceeded 100 meters. For a more detailed analysis, the team selected four areas with the highest cliffs: about 100 meters high, with the tallest reaching 127 meters.

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Topography beneath the ice and ice mélange

The researchers concluded that the stability of cliffs is affected not only by their size. A thicker mixture of sea ice and iceberg fragments, known as mélange, accumulated in front of more stationary ice walls. It can support the cliffs. Deeper water, which exerts greater pressure on the ice wall, may be an additional factor.

The researchers also linked the end of glacier retreat to elevations in the terrain beneath the ice. Such elevations hidden under the ice reduce the thickness of the ice above them and may therefore lower the height of the exposed cliff. In addition, high cliffs thin more quickly during collapse, becoming lower and potentially more stable.

The authors emphasize that, for more accurate estimates of Antarctica's future contribution to sea-level rise, models must account for the topography of the bed beneath the ice, rates of ice thinning, water depth, and the influence of mélange.

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