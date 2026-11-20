The US Democratic Party, after winning the midterm elections, retains serious differences over its future course. At the What’s Next conference in Denver, which brought together more than 2,000 people, participants discussed possible cooperation with the administration of President Donald Trump, investigations into its activities and party leadership issues, BBC News reports.

According to the outlet, Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress: they won a majority in the House of Representatives with a margin of more than 80 seats and added nine seats in the Senate. In Denver, participants also discussed which issues secured the party’s victory and how to maintain this result going forward.

Cooperation or confrontation

Texas Senator-elect James Talarico, who in January will become the youngest member of the Senate at age 37, called on Democrats to work with Trump’s Republican administration. His proposal drew a mixed reaction in the hall. Some conference participants suggested jointly advancing an economic agenda, including expanding health coverage and reducing inflation.

Alabama Congressman Shomari Figures cautioned the party against focusing solely on confrontation with Trump, stressing the importance of Americans’ everyday problems. Meanwhile, Maryland Congresswoman Angela Alsobrooks said voters expect accountability and supported transparent investigations into the Trump administration.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Leadership and the war in Gaza

The two-day conference was organized by the Majority Democrats political committee, created last year amid tensions between the party’s left-wing and centrist factions. Healthcare and the war in Gaza remain among the main subjects of dispute. Some prominent representatives of the left wing, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, did not attend the event.

At the conference, protesters carrying Palestinian flags expressed dissatisfaction with the party leadership. In particular, they criticized Senator Chuck Schumer, whom they consider a representative of the centrist establishment. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is seeking the position of Senate majority leader. Protesters also interrupted a speech by Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who could become the first Black speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Schumer and Jeffries support continuing military aid to Israel, while some new members of Congress, including El-Sayed, advocate ending unconditional US military aid to Israel. At the same time, a number of conference participants stressed that Democrats should focus on reducing costs for citizens and practical solutions for voters.

Read us on