In the Wanang forest in northern Papua New Guinea, more trees died after the 2015–2017 El Niño drought than before and during it. This was shown by a study of more than 21,000 trees on a 50-hectare research plot, Mongabay reports.

Delayed effect of drought

Scientists tracked tree mortality before, during and for two years after the drought ended. They found that the rate was significantly higher specifically in the post-drought period. Study author Hayden Wagia noted that tree deaths became noticeable after the drought had ended.

During the dry season, only 5.2% of the total rainfall in the Wanang area fell during the drought period. By comparison, this figure was 13.1% before the drought and 9.6% after it.

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Trees on ridges were affected later

The response of trees depended on the terrain. In valleys, mortality was relatively high before and during the drought, but declined quickly after rainfall returned. Among small trees, the annual mortality rate in valleys was 7.8% before the drought and 8.81% during it, before falling to 4.91%.

On ridges, the situation was the opposite: mortality among small trees rose from 4.66% before the drought to 7.07% after it and remained elevated. Researchers suggest that valleys may retain water better, while erosion on exposed ridges may reduce water retention.

Possible causes of tree deaths

The authors did not determine the exact cause of the delayed mortality. Possible explanations include damage to xylem, which transports water within a tree, and depletion of carbohydrate reserves needed for recovery and protection against pests and diseases. The scientists propose continuing forest observations, conducting research at different elevations and using remote sensing to determine whether these patterns recur across larger areas.

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