In Indonesia, rescuers are searching for 39 people after a fire at the Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Serang Regency, about 50 km from the capital Jakarta. Four other people were injured. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Fire complicates search

The enterprise, which produces confectionery and sugar products, caught fire on Saturday afternoon, November 21. Television footage filmed at night showed flames in parts of the factory and collapsed sections of the roof.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to rescue service spokesperson Rizki Dwianto, the fire was still burning in some parts of the building on Sunday, complicating the search for the missing people. He said a joint search-and-rescue team was working to establish the whereabouts of the people while prioritizing personnel safety.

Cause being established

The local disaster management agency said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Read us on