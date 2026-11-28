In the United States, following the midterm elections, bans and construction moratoriums on new large data centers have begun to take effect in many places. This was reported by Der Spiegel in an article prepared in the state of Ohio. The article’s author reports from Ohio.

Opposition to data centers

According to the publication, Americans with different political views oppose such facilities. The article’s subheading says that opponents of new data centers are finding common ground in a politically divided country. The issue of building data centers has become political. A photograph published by Der Spiegel shows a protest in Mount Orab, Ohio.

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Trump’s position

At the same time, Donald Trump advises communities to take the money. This is how the publication conveys his advice to local communities in the context of large data center projects.

The Der Spiegel article was published on November 28, 2026. In its headline, the publication asks whether restrictions and construction pauses could mean an end to the creation of new mega data centers.

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