In Poland, following a shooting on Krakow’s Main Market Square that killed five people, international leaders expressed condolences to Poland and the families of the victims. According to RMF24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose reacted to the tragedy.

Shooting in central Krakow

The shooting occurred on Saturday, November 7, 2026, in central Krakow. According to the outlet, an armed man travelling by car opened fire on random passers-by.

Five people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured, including two police officers. During the intervention, law enforcement officers wounded the attacker, after which he was taken to hospital. Police detained the man, while services secured the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reactions from leaders and diplomats

In a post on platform X, Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. He said there was no justification for the shooter’s act, expressed solidarity with Poland and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Roberta Metsola expressed condolences to the victims’ families, wished those affected a full recovery and thanked the services for their swift intervention. She also mentioned her recent visit to Poland.

Edgars Rinkēvičs said Latvia stands in solidarity with Poland at this tragic time. Tom Rose said the United States stands with Poles as details emerge about the mass shooting in Krakow.

Read us on