In Poland, the State Commission for Railway Accident Investigation established that after an explosion on the tracks near the Mika stop on the Warsaw—Dorohusk route, 11 trains passed through the damaged section. As Polsat News reports, the report points to insufficient detection of traffic safety threats by the infrastructure operator and carriers.

Explosion beneath a freight train

According to the commission, on November 15, 2025, at 20:52, an explosive device detonated beneath the third empty wagon of freight train No. 524021, which was travelling on the Gdańsk-Port Północny—Puławy-Azoty route. The device had been placed on the right rail on the Sobolew—Życzyn section.

The explosion broke the right rail and compromised its integrity. The driver of the PKP Cargo train beneath which the explosion occurred heard only a faint sound and assumed it had been caused by the pantograph coming into contact with the overhead line. After checking that the line and the locomotive's instruments were functioning normally, he continued to the Dęblin station.

Commission's remarks

After the explosion, 11 trains passed through the damaged location, causing further destruction of the rail. Eventually, the length of the missing rail section reached 1.16 metres. The commission also noted that PKP PLK had failed to comply with the Ir-1 instruction requirement: when information or suspicion of danger existed, the dispatcher was required to order increased caution or reduced speed and notify train crews of this in writing.

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On the morning of November 16, the dispatcher at the Local Traffic Control Centre in Dęblin received a report from the driver of PKP Intercity train No. 13109 about rough movement at kilometre 91. According to the commission's conclusion, he only verbally relayed this information to the driver of Koleje Mazowieckie train No. 12713. The latter noticed the rail defect about 450 metres closer than indicated by the dispatcher, but despite braking, passed over the missing section. The train did not lose prolonged contact with the rails, and its front section came to a stop.

The commission concluded that the protection used by PKP PLK on lines of national importance does not sufficiently effectively prevent actions by third parties, including terrorism, diversion and sabotage. In its view, the location where the device was placed was chosen so that the potential consequences of a train derailment would be greatest: it is an undeveloped area with a high embankment, a track curve and difficult access for rescuers.

Two Ukrainian citizens, Yevhenii Ivanov and Oleksandr Kononov, are suspected in the Mika diversion case and have been declared wanted. According to preliminary data, they may have acted on the instructions of the intelligence service of the Russian Federation, the aggressor state. Separately, on November 15–16, 2025, near the Gołąb station, a train carrying 475 passengers was forced to brake sharply due to damage to the overhead line; its torn elements pierced windows in the carriages.

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