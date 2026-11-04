A fire broke out at a plant operated by a division of the Japanese company Panasonic in Hsinchu County, Taiwan. Five people were injured and two others are missing, Daily Maverick reports, citing local authorities.

The injured were hospitalized

According to the Hsinchu County administration, all those injured were taken to hospital. The fire at the facility was extinguished shortly before noon on Wednesday, November 4.

Local authorities reported two people missing after the fire. The report provides no further details about their condition or the circumstances of their disappearance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Company investigates cause of explosion

Panasonic confirmed that an explosion occurred at its facility in Taiwan, resulting in injuries. The company said it is investigating the details of the incident and the cause of the explosion.

The Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials Taiwan facility supplies Taiwanese printed circuit board manufacturers. Such boards are important components of electronic products, including computers and servers for artificial intelligence systems.

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