In the United States, Jensen Huang could lose about $108 million in stock-based compensation after resigning from Nvidia, as the rights to the shares have not yet vested, NDTV World reports. According to the outlet, Nvidia’s rules provide for the cancellation of unvested RSUs after an executive’s continuous employment with the company ends.

Stock-based awards

RSUs are restricted stock units that can be converted into shares after specified conditions are met. According to NDTV World, Huang has approximately 346,000 such units and could receive about 310,000 shares under Nvidia’s incentive program if the company meets the defined targets.

The outlet notes that the value of the awards he is set to lose amounts to approximately 0.08% of his wealth. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Huang’s wealth at $138.4 billion.

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Stake in the company

According to Bloomberg, nearly 97% of Huang’s wealth is held in Nvidia common stock. He controls about 3.5% of the voting rights in the company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Nvidia has only one class of shares, so Huang has no preferential voting rights.

NDTV World also reports that over the previous two years, Huang received approximately $7.5 million in cash compensation per year. After his resignation, Nvidia shares in New York, according to the outlet, fell by 14%, but ended trading down 4.3% at $166.19 per share.

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