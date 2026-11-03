In Australia, travelers who booked accommodation at hotels in the Kimberley region of Western Australia began receiving phishing messages after a data breach at third-party booking systems provider RMS. Attackers gained access to customers’ names, contact details and booking information from different regions of the country, ABC News reports.

Messages containing booking details

Sydney resident Cameron Craig said he received a WhatsApp message regarding his planned stay at Cable Beach Club in Broome. He was told to follow a link and enter payment details, or his booking would allegedly be cancelled.

The message included his full name and the correct travel dates, so Craig initially believed it was genuine. He followed the link and entered some of his credit card details, but the session was interrupted. He later noticed that the message had come from an international number and that the booking code did not match his real one.

According to Craig, he reported the incident to Cable Beach Club management, and the resort later notified guests. Resort representatives did not comment to ABC News.

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Investigation continues

Kimberley Accommodation Group, which also uses RMS Cloud for bookings, said it had received reports from guests about similar fraud attempts. According to managing director Danielle Hart, attackers used genuine booking data and asked customers to confirm card details or make a payment.

The company advised guests not to respond to unexpected messages, not to follow links and not to provide payment details. RMS said the unauthorized activity in its environment had been contained, while an investigation into the scale and consequences of the incident continues. RMS CEO Adam Seskis said that credit card data and payment details were not compromised during the incident.

Risks for other properties

Murdoch University cybersecurity lecturer Brianna O’Shea said phishing schemes had become more convincing because they use urgency, fear, authority and trust. She called third-party systems an attractive target for hackers and said the incident could have consequences for other accommodation providers, including small guesthouses and temporary housing for fly-in fly-out workers.

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