In San Diego, United States, relatives of an eight-year-old boy from Haiti have been unable to determine his whereabouts after federal immigration authorities took the child into custody during an appointment on November 4. Democratic California Congressman Juan Vargas said he was working to reunite the boy with his loved ones, The Guardian reports.

Video obtained by NBC News shows the boy being led away by three armed officers. According to his family, the child was summoned for a routine immigration appointment. Vargas said the whereabouts of the third-grade student were unknown and called the detention of the child and his separation from the community and classmates inhumane.

The child lived with relatives

According to the advocacy group Haitian Bridge Alliance, the boy attends Fay Elementary School in San Diego and had been in the care of his uncle and cousins after his father was deported last year.

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Haitian Bridge Alliance Executive Director Guerline Jozef told NBC News that the uncle accompanied the boy to the appointment. According to her information, the child was subsequently transferred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), which operates within the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Department of Homeland Security position

A spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took the child into custody “out of an abundance of caution and to ensure his safety.” According to the spokesperson, the uncle could not prove legal guardianship, so officials were required to take the boy into custody under federal anti-trafficking laws as an unaccompanied alien child.

The department also denied that the third-grader had been placed in a detention center. It added that the boy did not have lawful immigration status and was brought to the United States by his father, who was later deported to Mexico. Jozef noted that because of the father’s sudden deportation, the family had no opportunity to formally arrange guardianship of the child.

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