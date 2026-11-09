In the United Kingdom, 81-year-old English writer M John Harrison has become the oldest Booker Prize winner in history. He received the £50,000 award for the dystopian novel The End of Everything, ABC News Australia reports.

A novel about a world after an invasion

At the centre of the book's plot are Philip Tennent and his aunt, the artist Marnie, who live in southern England decades after a mysterious invasion that caused social collapse. At the beginning of the novel, Philip, who collects abandoned items, finds an artefact on a beach — a biological device left by the iGhetti invaders — and brings it to his aunt's house.

Marnie, whose memory is weakening, is wary of the discovery. It seems to her that the object grows in size during their conversation. Harrison said that the first impetus for writing the novel was the global financial crisis of 2008. According to him, the book's themes and satire grew out of current events.

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A unanimous jury decision

The chair of the Booker Prize jury, classicist Mary Beard, described the novel as contemporary politics seen through the prism of the future. She noted that the book portrays the apocalypse as an incomprehensible event after which old rules lose their meaning, while also leaving the reader with a sense of optimism.

The jury unanimously chose The End of Everything as the winner. Its members included writer Patricia Lockwood and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker. The novel surpassed new books by previous Booker Prize winners Douglas Stuart and Marlon James, as well as Elizabeth Strout, Luke Kennard and Rebecca Perry.

Harrison has been writing for about 60 years, and his first short story was published in 1966. He is also known for the 2006 novel Nova Swing, which won the Arthur C. Clarke and Philip K. Dick awards. The writer had not previously been shortlisted for the Booker Prize, but he was a member of its jury in 2022.

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