In France, writer Michel Houellebecq has been charged with complicity in incitement to discrimination, hatred or violence against a group of people. The decision was made on Tuesday by an investigating judge at the court in Nanterre near Paris, RMF24 reports, citing Le Figaro.

The case was opened after complaints

The proceedings were initiated following criminal complaints by the Union of Mosques of France and the Movement Against Racism and for Friendship Between Peoples. The organizations challenged statements made by Houellebecq in an extensive interview with philosopher Michel Onfray.

The conversation was published in November 2022 in Front Populaire magazine, published by Onfray. The charge concerns complicity in incitement to discrimination, hatred or violence against people because of their origin or religious affiliation.

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The writer's position

In the interview, Houellebecq, among other things, spoke about what he considers the gradual displacement of Europe's indigenous residents by migrants. He also suggested that this could lead to violence, including attacks on mosques and establishments frequented by Muslims.

The writer rejects the charges. He says that he exercised freedom of speech and that his statements did not contain calls for hatred or violence. If found guilty, Houellebecq could face up to one year in prison and a fine of up to 45,000 euros.

In 2002, the writer had already appeared before a French court on charges of inciting religious hatred after making critical remarks about Islam. He was acquitted then.

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