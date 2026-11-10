In France, British writer Jojo Moyes may face a two-year ban on entering the European Union and a fine of €10,000 because of a malfunction in the digital Entry/Exit System (EES). The system did not record her departure from Portugal after a trip in May, which may have created the impression in its records that she had exceeded the permitted length of stay. This was reported by The Guardian.

After her holiday, Moyes was detained by French border guards and accused of overstaying. According to her, she has spent only 23 days in the EU over the past six months. A senior border control officer in Marseille warned the writer not to attempt to enter Europe again until the error is corrected.

Unrecorded departures

The EES replaced passport stamps with biometric checks at the borders of Schengen-area countries. Since the United Kingdom left the EU, its citizens may stay in the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. If the system considers that a person has exceeded this limit, they may face deportation or a fine of up to €10,000.

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The problem affects travellers whose biometric data were entered when they arrived in the EU but whose departure was not recorded. In the summer, some countries temporarily suspended use of the EES and returned to manual passport checks because of technical difficulties and staff shortages.

Travellers' complaints

British citizen Jane Nolan and her husband also found that the EES showed zero available days for travel, although they had spent 40 days in France and had not visited the Schengen area since. Their passports were manually stamped when they returned to the United Kingdom in June, when French authorities suspended the EES to avoid queues.

The UK Foreign Office said it was aware of reports of inaccuracies in EES records affecting Britons, including incomplete data and the registration of people exempt from the system. The department advises travellers to retain proof of the date of their last departure from the EU and to inform border guards of any discrepancies they find.

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