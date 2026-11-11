German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has announced a plan comprising 34 measures to counter sexualized misconduct in the Bundeswehr. He declared a course of zero tolerance following the results of the first such study, which showed that such incidents occur in the military more often than official reporting statistics indicate, Tagesschau reports.

Pistorius noted that the study may have uncovered unpleasant facts, but that policy must begin with recognizing reality. According to him, countering such violations concerns respect for human dignity guaranteed by Germany’s Basic Law, as well as the combat readiness of the troops.

External support for those affected

Among the planned steps are better informing service members about reporting mechanisms and available assistance. The minister stressed that people often do not know about the existing channels for seeking help.

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At the beginning of November, the HELP counselling centre began operating. Once fully staffed, it is expected to receive requests around the clock, seven days a week. The centre operates outside the Bundeswehr hierarchy, so those affected will be able to avoid contacting their commanders directly.

Commanders’ responsibility

Pistorius also stated that commanders’ actions in response to reported cases will affect their opportunities to hold leadership positions. Service evaluations will separately take into account how they handle such reports. According to the minister, those who do not set an example for others, tolerate violations, or fail to deal with them consistently will not be able to perform leadership functions.

In addition, the plan provides for the creation of a separate investigative group to provide support directly on site. Pistorius promised to continue research and surveys on sexualized misconduct in the military.

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