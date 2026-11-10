In Germany, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on November 9 that the collapse of the joint Franco-German Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter project was caused by the inability of industrial partners to reach an agreement. At a hearing of the Franco-German Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, he said that at the start of the project too much attention had been paid to the “ideological superstructure” and too little to the organisational structure and contractual arrangements, AeroTime reports. Pistorius also insisted that governments were not responsible for the termination of the joint project.

Disputes between Dassault and Airbus

FCAS envisaged the development of the next-generation fighter NGF, remote carriers and a combat cloud designed to connect aircraft, drones and other military platforms. In 2019, Dassault Aviation and Airbus agreed that the French company would lead the development of the fighter, while Airbus would be responsible for the remote carriers and the combat cloud. The first demonstrator flight was then expected in 2026.

Subsequently, disputes arose between the companies over programme management, the division of responsibilities and intellectual property rights. After Spain joined, Airbus represented the industries of two of the three participating countries. Dassault CEO Éric Trappier insisted on the company having effective control over fighter development, while Airbus and German industry objected to a reduction in their role in decision-making.

The countries also had different operational requirements: France needed an aircraft capable of operating from an aircraft carrier and carrying nuclear weapons, while Germany did not set such requirements. In June 2026, Berlin ended its participation in the joint NGF project.

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Germany considers alternatives

Pistorius confirmed that Germany is considering joining the Global Combat Air Programme, implemented by the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan. At the same time, he noted that the partners had spent years agreeing on contractual terms, and Germany’s entry would require their consent and could lead to a lengthy revision of the arrangements.

Another option for Berlin is a separate European project led by Airbus. In June 2026, the company launched the Team Gen 6 initiative together with seven German aerospace and defence companies, including Hensoldt, MTU Aero Engines and Diehl Defence. According to Pistorius, Germany plans to make a decision on its further course in the first quarter of 2027.

France, meanwhile, is developing its own fighter project. In July 2026, President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the halt of the joint aircraft and engine projects, while cooperation on other FCAS elements, including the combat cloud, will continue.

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