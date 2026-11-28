The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Denver Broncos 27:5 in an NFL game. The Denver team suffered its third loss of the season and holds an 8-3 record, while the Steelers improved to 7-4 in the race for a playoff berth, Sky Sports reports.

Two defensive touchdowns before halftime

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw two interceptions and lost the ball on a fumble. Two turnovers resulted in Steelers defensive touchdowns. T. J. Watt recovered a Nix fumble in the opponent's end zone, while Jalen Ramsey returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown.

The Steelers' other touchdown was scored by D. K. Metcalf, who caught a 22-yard pass from Mason Rudolph. Denver gained only 58 offensive yards in the first half and trailed 5:24. The Broncos became the third team since 1991 to gain fewer than 60 yards in the first two quarters while allowing two defensive touchdowns.

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Nix failed to capitalize on chances in the second half

In the third quarter, Nix found Jaylen Waddle on a 22-yard pass, marking the first first down of the second half. However, Denver was unable to capitalize on several opportunities. After a Rico Dowdle fumble recovered by Riley Moss, Will Lutz missed a 53-yard field goal attempt.

Later, Rudolph completed a 37-yard pass to Roman Wilson, after which Chris Boswell made a 33-yard field goal to set the final score. Late in the game, Nix threw another interception, with Daylen Everett picking off the ball at the Steelers' seven-yard line.

Rudolph finished the game with nine completions on 15 attempts for 142 yards and a touchdown. Nix completed 22 of 40 passes for 169 yards. Rico Dowdle gained 71 yards on 11 carries, while Waddle was Denver's leading receiver with five catches for 53 yards.

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