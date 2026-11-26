American club the Pittsburgh Steelers released quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he publicly criticized head coach Mike McCarthy. The decision was made several hours after the 42-year-old player appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, The Japan Times reports.

Criticism of the coach

Rodgers said he would not return to Pittsburgh because, in his words, that chapter was already over. He also claimed that the 63-year-old McCarthy fell asleep during a quarterbacks meeting, arrived late to it, and missed several other meetings and practices.

The player called the coach “unhealthy” and said he had voiced concerns about his condition since training camp. According to Rodgers, the turning point was the 16-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles: at halftime, McCarthy ended his locker-room speech by shouting the Packers team name.

The Steelers’ statement did not include comments from club representatives. The team also did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment from McCarthy and the club.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rodgers’ future in the NFL

The day before, Rodgers was left out of the lineup for the game against the Denver Broncos. The quarterback had previously said that the current season would be his last in the NFL.

Other league clubs can now claim Rodgers through waivers. If that does not happen, he will become an unrestricted free agent. In 10 games this season, he completed 220 of 361 passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Steelers have six wins and four losses.

Rodgers played under McCarthy for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and won the Super Bowl with the team after the 2010 season. In May, he said McCarthy’s appointment influenced his decision to return to Pittsburgh and also noted that he supported the coach’s candidacy for an interview for the position.

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