The Pittsburgh Steelers will not use quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for the team instead of the four-time NFL MVP.

According to Sky Sports News, the club confirmed that the 42-year-old Rodgers will be inactive for the game. The decision was made despite head coach Mike McCarthy saying on Monday that the veteran would remain the starting quarterback.

Rodgers’ difficult stretch

Rodgers struggled in the Steelers’ two consecutive losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. This season, he has completed fewer than 61% of his passes, one of his worst marks since becoming the Green Bay Packers’ full-time starting quarterback in 2008.

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Rodgers has been sacked 31 times, already exceeding his total of 21 sacks last year. Rodgers leads the league in yards lost on such sacks, with 257.

An opportunity for Mason Rudolph

This start will be an important challenge for Rudolph: across seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, he has started only 19 games. Rodgers is playing his 22nd and final NFL season, once again working with McCarthy, with whom he won the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2010.

Earlier this week, commenting on the team’s two consecutive losses, McCarthy said the offense needs to improve, and that this will also affect the quarterback’s play. He also urged Rodgers to keep working.

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