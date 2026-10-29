The South Australian government may begin easing the snapper fishing ban from July if a summer stock assessment confirms that fish biomass exceeds 20% of the estimated initial level and that there are sufficient numbers of juvenile fish. The ban was introduced in 2019 after stocks declined critically, ABC News reports.

Stock recovery

Research by the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) showed that snapper stocks on the West Coast, in Spencer Gulf and Gulf St Vincent have recovered to more than 20%. SARDI professor Mike Steer explained that this figure is calculated against the estimated number of fish before fishing began. According to him, specialists are seeing signs of population recovery.

The ban was due to end this year, but it was extended for another 12 months because of the unknown impact of a harmful algal bloom. The final decision will depend on the results of the summer stock assessment.

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Quotas and reporting

The snapper stock recovery plan developed by South Australia’s Department of Primary Industries and Regions provides for quotas for fishers and mandatory catch reporting. Commercial fishers and fishing charter operators must declare their entire catch. Recreational fishers must report only fish they keep, not fish they release.

Fishing charter operator Ryan Valente expressed doubts about whether sufficient data are being collected in the area where he works near Pondalowie and Marion bays on the Yorke Peninsula. Commercial fisher Hugh Bailey said the fishery had been poorly managed before the closure and warned against repeating such problems. Primary Industries Minister Clare Scriven said authorities would continue monitoring compliance with reporting requirements.

Licence review

The government is also considering the final report of an independent panel reviewing structural changes in fisheries. It examined the possibility of buying back licences from marine fishers who would normally have access to the snapper fishery. Scriven said no decision on such measures has yet been made.

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