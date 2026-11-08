In South Australia, the government plans to prohibit municipalities from mailing drivers parking fines recorded by camera-equipped vehicles. Inspectors will be required to leave a paper ticket on the vehicle or hand it to the driver, ABC News Australia reports.

Physical delivery of a ticket

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas cited the City of Adelaide's Park Safe program as an example. Under the program, a camera-equipped vehicle scans parked cars and takes photographs of possible violations. The city council had previously said that the images were reviewed by trained staff, who determined whether a violation had occurred.

According to Malinauskas, artificial intelligence technology may continue to be used, but in the event of a suspected violation, an inspector must physically leave a ticket on the vehicle or hand it to the driver. He explained that the regulation is aimed at the practice in which a decision to issue a fine is made solely by a camera-equipped vehicle and AI. According to him, the proposed rules were modelled on similar changes in New South Wales.

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Appealing fines

A recent City of Adelaide report states that since the beginning of the year, an average of 25% of appealed fines were cancelled following requests for their review. Tour bus operator Dallas Coull, who spoke at a government press conference, said that he had not received any fines before Park Safe was launched, but after the program was introduced, he received “dozens and dozens”.

Heather Holmes-Ross, president of the Local Government Association of South Australia, said the association had not been consulted on the planned changes. She also questioned whether this approach would extend to other systems that record violations without delivering a ticket, including traffic-light cameras and systems detecting mobile phone use while driving.

A government representative said parking enforcement differs from road safety enforcement: parking fines mostly concern stationary vehicles, whereas this does not apply to speeding cars. The authorities also said they intend to consult stakeholders, including the Local Government Association.

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