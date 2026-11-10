In South Australia, the state government said that a shortage of places in aged care facilities is significantly affecting delays for ambulance crews outside hospitals. In August, such delays reached a record 5,891 hours, and with the necessary places available they could have been below 2,000 hours, state authorities say.

South Australian Health Minister Blair Boyer presented the relevant modelling at a meeting in Adelaide attended by representatives of the state government, the healthcare sector and trade unions. According to him, about 500 patients in public hospitals are currently unable to move to aged care facilities because of a shortage of places. During next year's winter peak, this number could rise to nearly 700.

Dispute with the federal authorities

At the meeting dedicated to the federal crisis in aged care, an empty seat was left for the federal Minister for Aged Care, Sam Rae. He was unable to attend: the federal government explained this by the short notice given for the event and a scheduling conflict. According to ABC, the federal side offered Boyer a meeting in Canberra.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As ABC News Australia reports, the federal government defended its funding policy. It said that the results of the Expression of Interest process announced earlier this year are expected to unlock A$134.5 million for the creation of 268 new places at five locations in Adelaide. The government also said it supports the construction of about 5,000 additional residential care places annually.

Mutual funding accusations

The South Australian government believes that twice as many places are needed to overcome the shortage. The federal authorities, for their part, said that after states complained about delays in discharging patients, they offered A$2 billion earmarked for aged care services under the National Health Reform Agreement. According to its version, the states did not use these funds for their intended purpose, but directed them to hospitals.

State opposition health spokesperson Jack Batty supported holding the meeting, but stressed the need for concrete commitments, timelines and results.

Read us on