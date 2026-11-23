South Korean authorities said they are ready to stabilize the stock market if necessary after the country’s main KOSPI index fell 5% on Monday. The index extended its decline amid concerns over assets linked to artificial intelligence and a broader sell-off in technology stocks.

Readiness to deploy funds

Finance Minister Lee Hyeon-il said at a press conference in Sejong that authorities will decide whether to launch the relevant measures depending on the market situation. According to him, volatility in the stock market has increased significantly due to the major impact of external uncertainties, so the government is preparing steps that can be used at the appropriate time.

On Sunday, authorities had already said they would immediately deploy market stabilization funds if the situation worsened. Last week, South Korea’s benchmark index fell to a 10-month low, Channel NewsAsia reports.

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Economic assessment and external risks

Lee Hyeon-il also said that South Korea’s economy maintains strong momentum and, if current trends persist, could grow in the upper part of the 3% range next year. At the same time, he described external risks as serious, specifically pointing to regulatory uncertainty around the artificial intelligence industry, geopolitical instability, and rising global interest rates.

The minister warned that fluctuations in the semiconductor sector could intensify broader macroeconomic volatility. Speaking about short selling, he said the government would focus on combating illegal transactions and strengthening oversight of unfair trading rather than further liberalizing the rules.

At the end of 2023, South Korea introduced a full ban on short selling to curb volatility and illegal trading. The ban, which lasted 17 months, was lifted in March 2025 after the launch of a centralized system for detecting violations.

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