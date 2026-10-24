In Nairobi, South Korea handed over eight refurbished MD 500 Defender military helicopters to Kenya to support UN peacekeeping operations. UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix thanked Seoul for its contribution to enhancing the air mobility of peacekeeping forces, Korea Herald reports.

Helicopter handover in Nairobi

The handover ceremony took place on Friday in Nairobi. About 200 people attended, including representatives of the defense ministries of South Korea, the United States and Kenya.

In a post on X, Lacroix called the transfer of the equipment a concrete example of how UN member states invest in peace. According to him, the United States supported the refurbishment of the helicopters.

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Refurbishment in the United States

South Korea pledged to provide helicopters for UN peacekeeping operations in Africa during the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting held in Seoul in 2021. The United States took responsibility for the maintenance of the aircraft and assistance with their transportation to Kenya.

According to South Korea's Ministry of Defense, the decommissioned helicopters were repaired and refurbished in the United States for about two years. They arrived in Kenya last month, successfully passed all flight tests and are now awaiting deployment.

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