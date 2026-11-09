As TimesLIVE reports, South Korean Finance Minister Lee Hyeon-il told a parliamentary budget committee that the planned upfront transfer of $10 billion for a nuclear energy project in the United States could take place only after a full assessment of its commercial feasibility.

Transfer at an early stage

The funds are to be allocated as part of South Korea's investment package. Lee noted that the transfer plan remains at a preliminary stage, so the government will thoroughly examine its business feasibility.

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Investment in an LNG project in Alaska

Deputy Industry Minister Park Dong-il also said that the government would carefully consider any potential investments in an LNG project in Alaska. He added that no final decision on investing funds in this project has yet been made.

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