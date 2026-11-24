In South Korea, fighter jets were scrambled after military aircraft of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone over the East Sea and approached Ulleungdo Island. There was no violation of the country’s airspace, Korea Herald reports.

Military response

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the Russian aircraft even before they entered the air defense identification zone. The military then dispatched Air Force fighter jets to take tactical measures in case of unforeseen circumstances.

According to an unnamed military official, the aircraft flew very close to South Korean airspace but headed toward the East Sea after the military’s actions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Brief alert

An alert was issued in Ulleungdo County at approximately 7:52 a.m. It was lifted at around 7:55 a.m.

In a text message announcing the cancellation of the alert, North Gyeongsang Province authorities mistakenly described the aircraft as planes that likely belonged to North Korea. This caused confusion.

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