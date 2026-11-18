South Korea plans to relocate its Army academy to the central Chungcheong region, while the Naval and Air Force academies will remain at their current locations. The ruling Democratic Party and the government announced the revised military education reform plan, Korea Herald reports.

Instead of full integration

Initially, the government planned to establish a four-year integrated military college at the Jaundae military complex in the city of Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul. However, under the new scheme, the Naval Academy in the coastal county of Jinhae and the Air Force Academy in Cheongju will continue operating at their current locations.

An integrated military educational institution will still be established in Jaundae. Cadets will undergo joint training there during their first and final years, while specialized training in the second and third years will take place at the respective service academies.

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Training under the new system from 2029

After a coordination meeting between party and government representatives, lawmaker Kim Byong-joo said it would be more appropriate to keep the Naval and Air Force academies where they are currently located for specialized training. At the same time, a new location needs to be found for the Army academy. The exact site in the Chungcheong region has not yet been determined.

The plan also provides for the establishment of a graduate school in Jaundae with programs in science and technology. The new system is to be introduced for cadets entering in 2029. Until then, each service branch will recruit cadets separately to avoid confusion during the transition.

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