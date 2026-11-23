South Korea plans to double the area of operations of the Cheonghae anti-piracy unit to cover waters south of Oman. The country’s Ministry of National Defense denies that expanding the mission would mean Seoul’s indirect involvement in the US and Israeli war against Iran, Anadolu Agency reports.

Expansion of the operational area

The plan calls for increasing the unit’s operational radius from 600 to 1,200 nautical miles. Its personnel are to be increased by 75 people, to a maximum of 395 service members.

The proposed additional equipment includes a maritime patrol aircraft, an explosive ordnance disposal team, and unmanned mine-clearance systems. The unit’s mandate is also planned to be expanded by adding the protection of freedom of navigation along international sea routes.

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Position of the authorities and the opposition

According to South Korean agency NewsPim, Defense Minister Kang Sin Cheol told parliament that the number of piracy incidents in the Gulf of Aden has increased more than threefold compared with last year. He said the mission is intended to protect South Korean vessels and citizens.

At the same time, the minister acknowledged that no piracy incidents have been recorded in the area where the operation is proposed to be extended. The parliamentary defense committee referred the proposal to a subcommittee for review; a final decision by the full committee is expected on Thursday.

Lawmakers from the Progressive Party opposed the initiative, calling it a covert military deployment in US interests, and demanded that the plan be rejected.

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