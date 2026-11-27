South Korea on Friday repatriated to North Korea six fishermen from a vessel that had been drifting in international waters near Ulleungdo Island in the East Sea. A seventh crew member decided to remain in South Korea and requested protection, Korea Herald reports.

Return via the maritime line

According to South Korea’s Ministry of Unification, the vessel carrying the six sailors crossed the Northern Limit Line — the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas — on its own at 8:33 a.m. At around 9:00 a.m., it met North Korean vessels waiting north of the line, after which it continued moving north.

South Korean military personnel discovered the drifting fishing vessel on November 3 in international waters north of Ulleungdo, in North Gyeongsang Province. Together with the coast guard, they towed it to a safe location. There were seven people on board — reportedly all men aged between 40 and 50.

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Review of the crew’s decisions

The crew members underwent a joint investigation involving five government agencies. They examined the circumstances of the drifting, possible security risks, and the sailors’ intentions: whether to return to North Korea or settle in the South. Representatives of the United Nations Command also interviewed each person separately to confirm that their decisions were voluntary.

South Korean authorities said they returned the six sailors for humanitarian reasons and in accordance with their wishes. The man who remained is under the protection of South Korean intelligence agencies and will receive protection as a North Korean defector. The ministry explained that he had requested South Korean protection from the beginning of the investigation, although he initially had no intention of fleeing North Korea.

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