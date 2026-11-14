South Korea’s national team lost 2:3 to Saudi Arabia in a friendly match at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. It was the Korean team’s first defeat by the Saudis since August 2005. National team captain Son Heung-min said after the match that the team was disappointed with the result despite its efforts.

Shot advantage did not bring victory

As Korea Herald reports, South Korea, ranked 32nd in the world, had 15 shots against Saudi Arabia, which is in 55th place. Six of the Korean side’s shots were on target. Son Heung-min noted that it is important to draw conclusions after a setback in friendly matches and move on, as the team will play Qatar in Doha on Tuesday.

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Captain admitted his own mistake

In the 66th minute, when Saudi Arabia were leading 3:1, Son Heung-min intercepted a weak pass from goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in the central area of the penalty box but fired well over the crossbar. The player admitted that he should have converted the chance and apologized to his teammates.

South Korea’s goals were scored by Oh Hyeon-gyu and Lee Jae-sung after combination attacks. Son Heung-min also said that the team had good chances in the first half but failed to take them due to a lack of accuracy. According to Korea Herald, the match was the national team’s first since Hwang In-beom, Hwang Hee-chan and Kim Min-jae had stated their intention to retire from the national team due to dissatisfaction with Son’s leadership. On Thursday, the players said they had resolved their differences.

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