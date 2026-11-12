In Seoul on November 12, the South Korean government held the first meeting of the steering group of a new task force that will address inequality in various areas. The meeting was chaired by First Vice Finance Minister Kwon Dae-young and First Vice Health Minister Hyun Soo-yob, Korea Herald reports.

Five areas of work

The task force will be headed by the finance minister. It includes a steering group and five working groups that will address inequality in the labor market, industry, between regions, generations and social classes.

Each working group will be led by the relevant vice minister. They will cooperate with state research institutes to identify key policy tasks.

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Measures for the growth strategy

The working groups will meet weekly, while the steering group will meet at least twice a month. Measures agreed by the ministries by the end of the year will be included in South Korea's 2027 economic growth strategy.

Kwon Dae-young stressed the need to answer the question of whether everyone is growing together. He also noted that last year, the wages of non-regular workers amounted to only 61% of the earnings of full-time employees at large companies. The official called on ministries to coordinate more closely on measures covering budget spending, taxation, finance and regulatory reforms.

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