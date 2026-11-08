The government and South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party have agreed to consider providing about 2 trillion won, or $1.5 billion, for urgent and necessary investment in the fire service. The funds are intended to reduce the financial burden on local authorities, which currently cover the bulk of such expenses, Korea Herald reports.

Burden on local budgets

The decision was discussed at a meeting of representatives of the ruling party, the government and the presidential administration at the prime minister’s official residence in Seoul. According to Park Sung-jun, a senior spokesperson for the Democratic Party, local governments pay about 90% of firefighting costs, although firefighters received civil servant status in 2020. The central government accounts for about 10% of the fire service budget.

Park also said that during parliament’s consideration of the 2027 budget, the government would seek additional funding for firefighting equipment, training facilities and specialized medical services. At the same time, the mechanism for financing and distributing the base 2 trillion won has not yet been determined.

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Tobacco tax and response fund

Lim Kwang-hyun, head of the presidential administration, said the authorities would consult the National Assembly on additional spending for the fire service and the possible use of the Future Response Fund. The government and the party also plan to restore an interagency working group on fiscal decentralization.

Separately, officials are discussing redirecting revenue from the local education tax levied on tobacco consumption tax. It brings in about 1.5 trillion won annually to fund local education and is set to expire at the end of 2026. The Democratic Party proposes directing the entire amount to the fire service, which could potentially increase the support package to more than 3.5 trillion won.

Debate after firefighter’s death

The debate over funding intensified after the death of firefighter Kim Jin-seok, who died on October 17 from injuries sustained while extinguishing a fire at a factory in Bucheon, west of Seoul. The final amount of aid, funding sources from the Response Fund and the fate of the tax revenues are to be determined during parliament’s consideration of the 2027 budget.

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