South Korea has decided to expand the operational area of the Cheonghae naval unit from the Gulf of Aden to waters south of Oman, near the port of Duqm. According to The Korea Herald, the new zone is located about 650 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz.

The Cheonghae Unit has traditionally carried out anti-piracy missions in the Gulf of Aden. An updated proposal to extend the unit's overseas deployment, approved on Thursday at a vice-ministerial-level meeting, also provides for reinforcing the contingent with a maritime patrol aircraft, explosive ordnance disposal specialists, and unmanned mine-clearing equipment.

New tasks for the unit

The additional assets are intended to expand the unit's capabilities beyond combating piracy. In particular, they concern maritime surveillance and responses to potential mine threats. Seoul stressed that the Cheonghae Unit will remain under South Korea's independent command and will not directly participate in the conflict between the United States and Iran.

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Officials also noted that the actual deployment of South Korean forces to the Strait of Hormuz would require separate approval by the National Assembly.

Foreign minister's trip to France

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun departed for France on Sunday for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers to be held in Marseille on Monday and Tuesday. Participants are expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East, diversification of energy supplies, and artificial intelligence security.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also visit France. A separate meeting between Cho and Rubio has not been officially announced, but if it takes place, possible topics include expanding the Cheonghae Unit's mission and resuming bilateral consultations on South Korea's program to build nuclear-powered submarines. Seoul seeks Washington's cooperation in obtaining nuclear fuel for the planned submarines.

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