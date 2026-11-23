South Korea and China have largely completed negotiations on expanding their free trade agreement. The new arrangements cover, among other areas, the entertainment industry, tourism and financial services, Euronews reports. The announcement was made during talks between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.

Before the document can be formally signed, the sides still need to finalize technical details, translation and legal review, China's Ministry of Commerce said.

Access for films and video games

Beijing agreed to apply the same rules to South Korean companies in the film and video game sectors as it does to businesses from other countries. China also promised not to discriminate against Korean films and online games when reviewing applications for approval, the trade ministry in Seoul said.

The arrangements are expected to expand the co-production mechanism: in addition to films, it will cover television series, animation, entertainment programs and documentaries. Productions officially recognized as co-productions will have the status of Chinese content and will not count toward quotas for foreign works. At the same time, films will still undergo China's content review before theatrical release.

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K-pop concerts not guaranteed

South Korean entertainment companies faced restrictions in China after Seoul's decision to deploy the U.S. missile defense system in 2016. Beijing did not formally acknowledge the existence of such restrictions, which affected films, television programs and live performances.

According to The Korea Herald, a senior official in the South Korean presidential administration said the agreement does not oblige the sides to approve concerts, but opens more channels for discussing the matter with China. Industry representatives are also cautiously assessing whether the commitments will lead to practical changes for content producers.

Tourism and services

Under the expanded agreement, South Korean tour operators operating in 23 designated areas of China, including Beijing and Shanghai, will be able to organize outbound trips for Chinese citizens and foreign residents there. Retailers will also be able to operate chains of 30 or more stores without establishing joint ventures with Chinese partners.

In return, South Korea agreed to expand Chinese companies' access to legal, retail and audiovisual services. Both countries also agreed not to require technology transfers as a condition for investment. The initial free trade agreement between the countries entered into force in December 2015, while talks on its expansion began in March 2018.

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