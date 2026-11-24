South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense said it intends to summon Russia’s defense attaché after several military aircraft of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone over the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan. The ministry plans to lodge a strong protest over the incident.

South Korea’s response

As The Moscow Times reports, South Korean forces took military measures, including deploying fighter jets. The Russian aircraft then left the zone. The ministry said they had approached the country’s airspace boundary, which prompted a preventive warning.

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No airspace violation recorded

South Korea’s military said that the Russian aircraft did not violate the country’s airspace. It also said that North Korean aircraft were not involved in the incident. Earlier, authorities in North Gyeongsang Province issued an emergency warning about a possible North Korean aircraft but later corrected the message.

An air defense identification zone is not a state’s sovereign airspace. It serves as a buffer zone in which countries identify approaching aircraft for security reasons. Military aircraft are generally expected to provide advance notice before entering such a zone, although this is not a legal requirement.

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