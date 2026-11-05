South Korea has decided to co-sponsor this year’s UN General Assembly resolution on human rights in North Korea. The document calls for an end to human rights violations in North Korea while emphasizing the importance of dialogue with Pyongyang, Korea Herald reported, citing South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Consideration of the resolution at the UN

The European Union proposed the draft resolution. It is currently being considered by the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly in New York. The committee is expected to adopt the document around November 18–19.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said that the country joined the resolution’s co-sponsors in order to continue international cooperation aimed at practically improving the human rights situation of North Korean residents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Provisions on dialogue

At South Korea’s proposal, the text included provisions on the importance of dialogue and engagement with Pyongyang, including inter-Korean talks. The resolution also calls for progress on humanitarian issues concerning abductees, detainees, prisoners of war and separated families.

South Korea has co-sponsored the UN General Assembly resolution on human rights in North Korea for the fifth consecutive year. Since 2005, the General Assembly has adopted such resolutions annually, calling on Pyongyang to end human rights violations and cooperate with international efforts in this area.

Read us on